Speaking to ANI, state health minister T S Singh Deo said, "Vaccination has been started for people aged 18-44. We have heard some problems are arising for APL category which should not happen. On May 1, we had received 1.5 lakh doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and we are continuing the vaccination drive with that. Today we were supposed to receive 3.5 lakh Covishield doses, which will be used to carry forward the vaccination drive in the state."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}