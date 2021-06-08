AHMEDABAD : The Gujarat government on Monday announced property tax waiver for one year for hotels, resorts, restaurants and water parks due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The decision was taken in a core committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, they added.

"Now hotels, resorts, restaurants and water parks will not be required to pay property tax for the period from April 1, 2021 to March 31 next year. In addition, they are exempted from paying fixed electricity charges for a period of one year. They will be charged only for actual electricity consumption," an official said.

