Covid-19 shuts down plants in China, hitting Apple supplier Foxconn, auto makers

Officials didn’t say when the lockdowns would end—in Shenzhen, officials said they would decide whether the lockdown needs to be extended after a week based on the state of the pandemic then. In recent days, daily Covid-19 infection numbers in China have hit levels not seen since early 2020, and officials have said the surge has been driven by the more infectious but milder Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}