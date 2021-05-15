Covid-19 vaccine: Govt gives grant of 220 crore to boost Covaxin production

The central government today said that in order to accelerate the development and production of indigenous Covid vaccines and to augment the capacity of indigenous production of Covaxin under the Mission, the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India in April, 2021 provided financial support as grant to vaccine manufacturing facilities for enhanced production capacities, which is expected to reach more than 10 crore doses per month by September, 2021.

"As a part of this augmentation plan, capacities of Bharat Biotech Limited, Hyderabad as well as other public sector manufactures are being upgraded with required infrastructure and technology. Financial support is being provided as grant from GoI to the tune of approximately ₹65 crore to Bharat Biotech’s new Bangalore facility which is being repurposed to increase the capacity of vaccine production.," according to a statement from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

This is being implemented by Department of Biotechnology, Govt. of India at Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), New Delhi

The following three public sector companies are also being supported to increase the capacity of vaccine production:

1. Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Mumbai-a State PSE under State Govt of Maharashtra.

Financial support of Rs. 65 crores as grant from GoI is being provided for this facility to make it ready for manufacturing. The facility will have a capacity of 20 million doses per month, once functional.

2. Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), Hyderabad –A facility under National Dairy Development Board is being provided a grant of Rs. 60 crore and

3. Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Limited (BIBCOL), Bulandshahr a CPSE under Department of Biotechnology, Government of India is being supported with a grant of Rs. 30 crores to prepare their facility to provide 10-15 million doses per month.

Further, Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, Department of Science and Technology Govt. of Gujarat along with Hester Biosciences and OmniBRx has also firmed up its discussions with Bharat Biotech to scale up the COVAXIN technology and to produce minimum 20 million doses per month. Technology transfer agreement have been finalized with all manufacturers.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!