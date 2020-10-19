CPSEs clear dues worth 13,400 crore to MSMEs in last 5 months: Government

The Ministry has said that very good response has been seen from the corporate India. Out of the last five months, the maximum payments to MSMEs have happened in the month of September, 2020. Not only that, in that timeframe, even the procurement and transaction appears to be maximum in the month of September. MSME Ministry has informed that more than Rs. 13400 crore have been paid by Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) alone in the last five months. Out of this, payments worth Rs. 3700 crore have happened in September only. Ministry has complimented the Corporate sector of the country for this.