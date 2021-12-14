Crisis in Ukraine is a winner for Putin

Here one suspects that Mr. Putin doesn’t know yet what he will do. If the coming winter is a bitter one, and Europe will freeze in the dark without Russian gas, Mr. Putin may decide to press his advantage. Would the European Union really risk a Russian hydrocarbon boycott in response to Western sanctions on Russia? Alternatively, if Iran-backed militias attack American bases in the Middle East, and the U.S. is caught up in escalating tensions there, or if China ratchets the pressure on Taiwan high enough to force U.S. Pacific forces into a state of alert, how much energy will the U.S. have to deal with carefully staged and calibrated Russian provocations against Ukraine?