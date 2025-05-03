Politics
Cyberattacks fresh in mind, India raises grid security after Pahalgam
SummaryThe goal is to repel potential cyber and physical attacks that could bring down the grid, a calamity for any transmission utility. Security protocols have been tightened at NLDC, RLDCs and SLDCs.
India has stepped up the security of its national power grid as heightened tensions with Pakistan revive memories of cyberattacks in recent years, three people aware of the development said.
