Cyberattacks fresh in mind, India raises grid security after Pahalgam

“There have been continuous attacks on the Indian critical information infrastructure and this would continue," said Pavan Duggal, advocate at the Supreme Court and an expert in cyber and artificial intelligence (AI) laws. “With the coming in of AI, a new vector of attacks and cyberthreats have opened up. The power grid is a critical infrastructure and recently, we saw the grid outage in Spain leading to halt across sectors including internet and aviation. India can be prone to such a threat. In 2024, the world witnessed an economic loss of around $8 trillion due to cyber attacks and a large part of it was from India. The projected loss for 2025 is about $10.5 trillion and India again may contribute a large share," Duggal cautioned.