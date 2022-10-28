Data recap: Diwali AQI, forex dip, Google vs CCI

Though the day after Diwali in Delhi reported its cleanest air in the last few years, the air quality index (AQI) stayed in the “very poor" category. As of 4 pm on Tuesday, the 24-hour AQI in the national capital was 303, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Despite the fall in AQI, the city was one of the most polluted among major cities on Tuesday. The improvement was primarily a result of better wind speed.