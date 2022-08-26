The big stories of the week gone by – in charts

Time Concerns

₹32,881 crore: That is how much the initial public offerings set to expire in the last quarter of calendar year 2022 are worth. A Mint analysis showed that as many as 27 companies that had filed draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India will have to refile their papers if they fail to launch the IPOs in four months. Airline Go First’s public offer will expire on Friday, while some other firms will see their DRHPs expire in August and September.