NEW DELHI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government’s technology-driven direct benefit transfer (DBT) has been crucial in implementing the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana aimed to help the poor and vulnerable amid the coronavirus crisis.

“The PM Garib Kalyan (scheme) used the technology available and was therefore able to do direct benefit transfers for various categories … DBT was implemented with missionary zeal in the last four years. Otherwise, this wouldn’t have been possible."

As many as 22 million construction workers received financial support of ₹3,950 crore, Sitharaman said. “The money was directly transferred in their accounts. This was possible because of DBT."

As on 16 May, one-time transfer of ₹2,000 each was provided to 81.9 million beneficiaries under the PM-Kisan scheme, which amounted to over ₹16,000 crore. As many as 200 million women account holders of Jan Dhan Accounts will receive ₹500 for three months, out of which ₹10,025 crore has already been transferred. Besides, 68.1 million free cylinders reached Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries and over 1.2 million EPFO holders benefited from the withdrawal of non-refundable advance of ₹3,360 crore.

“We responded immediately by giving foodgrain, cash, cylinders ... state governments, Nafed (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India), and FCI (Food Corporation of India), amid logistical challenges, made a lot of effort to give upfront grains to those in need," the minister said.

India rolled out a ₹1.7- trillion relief package under the newly-framed Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana on 26 March, amounting to about 1% of its gross domestic product.

