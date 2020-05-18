DBT pivotal in reaching help: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

As on 16 May, one-time transfer of ₹2,000 each was provided to 81.9 million beneficiaries under the PM-Kisan scheme, which amounted to over ₹16,000 crore. As many as 200 million women account holders of Jan Dhan Accounts will receive ₹500 for three months, out of which ₹10,025 crore has already been transferred. Besides, 68.1 million free cylinders reached Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries and over 1.2 million EPFO holders benefited from the withdrawal of non-refundable advance of ₹3,360 crore.