DEA suggests 25% threshold for China FDI

“FDI restriction on China investment...is more about national security and integrity and all our interests are secondary to that. But we have given a suggestion on the definition of beneficial ownership as per the regulations under FPI on PMLA," Bajaj told a capital markets summit organized by industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci). On 22 April, the Centre issued a notice under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema) saying investments originating from seven neighbouring countries, including China, must seek prior approval of the government. The wording of the notification would have rendered a Chinese investor holding even a single share in the investing entity to qualify as ‘beneficial owner’.