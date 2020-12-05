Deadlock continues, farmer unions firm on demand to repeal reform acts

NEW DELHI : Farmer organisations on Saturday rejected the government’s offer of making significant changes to the contentious farm bills at a meeting which lasted for nearly five hours, and instead demanded the laws be repealed.

The meeting ended inconclusively, with farmer leaders holding placards in silence, with ‘Yes or No’ written on them, urging the government to make it clear if it will repeal the laws or not. Government ministers informed farmers that they will come back with a concrete proposal after internal consultations.

“We discussed all aspects (of the acts) in detail and we were eager to find a solution which that did not happen," agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said after the meeting. “We hoped that farmer leaders will suggest changes in the laws (amendments) but they were not forthcoming," Tomar added.

Tomar further said that the government has urged protestors to send old farmers and children camping at the protest site back home, in view of the cold winter and the Covid19 pandemic.

“Towards the end of the meeting, we decided to remain silent. We wanted the government to say in black and white if it will repeal the laws. The government did not respond to that pointed question," said Kavitha Kuruganti, member of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, who participated in the meeting.

Saturday’s meeting was the fifth round of negotiations since October; the next meeting is scheduled on 9 December. Since 27 November, hundreds of thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have occupied highways bordering the national capital of Delhi with their tractor-trolleys, demanding that the government withdraw the bills and make assured purchases at support prices a legal entitlement.

Farmers fear that by weakening state regulated markets and widening the role of private corporations, the reforms acts will dilute existing state purchase of food grains at minimum support prices (MSP).

Farmer organisations on Friday gave a call for a Bharat Bandh on 8 December. The coalition which is leading the protests, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, said they will occupy toll booths and block all roads to the national capital, Delhi.

