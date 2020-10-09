Decision on reopening Maharashtra schools after Diwali: Ajit Pawar

MUMBAI : A decision on reopening schools in Maharashtra will be taken after Diwali on assessing the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday.

A decision on reopening schools in Maharashtra will be taken after Diwali on assessing the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday.

Schools and colleges in the state are shut since March after a lockdown was enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19. Since then, online learning has become the new norm.

Schools and colleges in the state are shut since March after a lockdown was enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19. Since then, online learning has become the new norm. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said that schools in the state will not reopen till the festival of lights is over (that is around mid-November).

Schools will not reopen in Maharashtra till Diwali is over. After Diwali, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will assess the situation (before taking any decision), Pawar said.

Pawar noted that some states reopened schools in a hurried manner and saw students getting infected by COVID- 19.

These states had to close schools again, he observed.

Pawar, however, did not name these states.