Centre, states close to agreeing on rolling cess into GST
The compensation cess, expected to fetch ₹1.67 trillion this fiscal year, ends in March. Without an agreement between the Centre and the states on folding it into GST, the eight-year levy will end after an eight-year run.
The Centre and states are close to agreeing on folding the GST compensation cess within the broader goods and services tax (GST), two people aware of discussions in the government said. The two sides are also close to reaching an agreement on how to utilize the surplus cess collected, likely by dividing between them.