Centre, states close to agreeing on rolling cess into GST

The Centre had borrowed ₹2.69 trillion during the pandemic outbreak to support struggling states. Compensation cess revenue was used to make the loan repayments, which conclude before the end of this year. After the repayment, the Centre would be left with a cess surplus about ₹40,000 crore, as per official calculations. Minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary is leading a ministerial panel that will advise the Council about the future of the cess, especially, how to recharacterize it in a new avatar.