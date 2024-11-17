Centre plans to add 20 more air quality monitoring stations in Delhi
Summary
- Installation of more AQMs will help the government determine the sources, identify areas and come up with solutions to mitigate NCR pollution.
New Delhi: With Delhi’s air quality in the ‘severe’ category in several parts, the Union government plans add 15-20 more air quality monitoring (AQM) stations in the National Capital Region (NCR), in addition to the existing 40, two officials said. Installation of more AQMs will help the government determine the sources, identify areas and come up with solutions to mitigate NCR pollution.