The first budget session of Delhi in 2025, under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, is set to commence from March 24 to March 28. Delhi Assembly will commence the second session on Monday, March 24 at 11am, an official statement from Speaker Vijender Gupta had said. The session is tentatively scheduled to run from March 24 to March 28, 2025.
Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had said that the Delhi government received more than 10,000 suggestions from the public for the budget.
The budget, themed as the 'Viksit Delhi' budget, aims to incorporate public suggestions gathered through extensive consultations with various societal groups, including women, educators, farmers, and industrialists.
According to the official statement, the second session of Delhi Legislative Assembly will also see the CAG report on the Functioning of DTC being tabled. This would be third CAG report which will be tabled on Monday in the House.
Key areas of focus in the budget include addressing water logging, cleaning Yamuna River, tackling air pollution, enhancing education and healthcare, promoting employment, and developing infrastructure.
On March 6, CM Rekha Gupta held an interactive session with traders, businessmen, and business organizations to gather their suggestions for the upcoming budget.
The Chamber of Trade and Industry recently made several recommendations, including converting industrial areas such as Bawana, Bhorgarh, Jhilmil, and Badli from leasehold to freehold.
They also urged for corrections to discrepancies in circle rates, especially in Narela, and for rationalizing electricity rates in Delhi’s industrial areas, which are higher than in neighboring states. Additionally, they proposed the creation of a separate warehouse policy for Delhi.
• The Delhi budget 2025-26 will be presented on Tuesday, March 25
• Delhi MLAs will discussion on the Delhi budget on Wednesday, March 26
• Delhi Assembly will deliberate and vote on the proposed budget on Thursday, March 27
• Private Members’ Bills & Resolutions: On Friday, March 28, legislators will be able to introduce and debate resolutions and bills
The Delhi Assembly sittings will commence daily at 11.00 am on Monday, 24 March. According to the official statement there is a scheduled lunch break from 1.00 pm to 2.00 pm.
The Question Hour will be held on March 24, 26, 27, and 28, 2025.
