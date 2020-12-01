Delhi government notifies one farm law, examining the other two

Arvind Kejriwal -led Delhi government on Tuesday has notified one of the three central farm laws and is examining the remaining two, according to a report in PTI.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020 was notified on 23 November, said a senior Delhi government official. "The remaining two laws are under examination by the development department of the Delhi government," he said.

The Delhi government allows farmers to sell their crop anywhere, including outside mandis, according to a notification. Selling of fruits and vegetables was already de-regulated in Delhi many years ago; now this holds for grains too, it said.

Delhi chief minister Kejriwal supported the farmers demands to scrap the laws. He also demanded withdrawing of the laws in a protest by AAP at Jantar Mantar last month.

Officials said that vegetables and fruits were deregulated in 2014 enabling trading beyond agricultural produce marketing committee managed mandis. The notified law adds foodgrains and poultry to the list, they said.

"BJP is clueless about how to handle the nationwide protest by farmers and is therefore hopelessly trying to divert attention of the public," AAP said in a statement.

The mandis have not been dismantled and they are continuing. Farmers demand is that they should get MSP (minimum support price) whether inside or outside mandi which AAP supports, added the statement.

Representatives of farmers, who held talks with the government on Tuesday over their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws, said that the meeting remained inconclusive and they will continue their protest.

The representatives of farmers held talks with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his deputy Som Prakash at Vigyan Bhawan.

Chanda Singh, a representative of protesting farmers, later told the media that their protest will continue till they take something from the government "be it bullets or peaceful solution".

"Our movement will continue and we will definitely take back something from the government, be it bullets or peaceful solution. They want discussion and not a solution. We will come for more discussions again with them," he said.

