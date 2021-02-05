Delhi govt floats tender to set up 100 EV charging stations

Delhi govt floats tender to set up 100 EV charging stations1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 06:11 PM IST
- The tender has been floated by the Delhi Transco Limited, Delhi Power minister Satyendar Jain said in a press conference
- Each station will have five charging points. The charging stations will be set up within one year, he said
The Delhi government on Friday floated a tender to set up 100 charging stations for electric vehicles across the city.
The tender, which is one of the largest in the country for setting up charging stations, has been floated by the Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), Delhi Power minister Satyendar Jain said in a press conference.
DPIIT working on new e-commerce policy: Govt official1 min read . 03:13 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi says Budget does not provide any support to Indian soldiers1 min read . 10:38 AM IST
UNSC asks Myanmar military to release Aung San Suu Kyi2 min read . 06:15 AM IST
Opposition parties demand dedicated hours for farmers issues at Parliament1 min read . 05:49 AM IST
Each station will have five charging points. The charging stations will be set up within one year, Jain said.
Under the electric vehicle policy of the Delhi government launched in August last year, electric vehicles are targeted to comprise 25% of the total vehicle registrations in the city.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.