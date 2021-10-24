Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi govt impounds more than 250 diesel, petrol-driven vehicles this month

A volunteer holds a placard at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the National capital, at ITO.
1 min read . 01:38 PM IST Livemint

  • The process has been started for scrapping over 300 of these vehicles, said a senior Transport department officer.

Officials of the Delhi government’s Transport Department has impounded around 270 diesel and petrol-driven vehicles in the first twenty days of this month.

The process has been started for scrapping over 300 of these vehicles, said a senior Transport department officer, to news agency PTI.

A total of 664 vehicles, including over 10-year-old diesel-driven and over 15-year-old petrol driven, were impounded between January and October 20 this year.

The department has also clarified that although Registration Certificates (RC) of all types of vehicles are valid for 15 years, diesel vehicles cannot ply beyond 10 years in Delhi. 

The department had earlier issued a public notice and advised owners of petrol and diesel vehicles, 15 years and 10-year old respectively, not to ply on the roads and get them scrapped at authorised centres.

The enforcement activity to impound the old vehicles was interrupted this year due to COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

A total of 394 old vehicles, including 132 diesel and 262 petrol driven, were impounded till September this year, showed official data.

After phased reopening of various activities following lockdown, the number of vehicles impounded started to rise from June, officials said.

The end of life vehicles in Delhi, including two wheelers, number around 37 lakh out of over one crore registered vehicles. Many of these ply on the roads causing pollution.

The authorities do not take any tough action against such vehicles due to logistical issues of lack in adequate number of scrapping facilities and space for holding impounded vehicles. 

