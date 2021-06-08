"All the four Government Corporations viz. DSIIDC, DTTDC, DSCSC and DCCWS shall deploy adequate marshals at all their vends (L-6 & L-8) and private licensees (L-7, L-9 & L-10) shall deploy their staff to ensure that COVID Appropriate Behaviour viz. wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, regular use of sanitiser, no consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco, etc. shall be ensured in all the liquor shops/vends/licensees," the Excise Department said in an order issued on June 6.