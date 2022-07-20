Delhi High Court stays Central guidelines on restaurants’ service charges

NRAI in a statement said the court has also directed that the information regarding levy of service charge should be displayed on menu cards so that customers are made aware of this charge
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
he Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed guidelines issued by the Centre against the levying of service charge by restaurants and hotels and issued notices to the ministry of consumer affairs and the Central Consumer Protection Authority on a plea challenging the guidelines.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
he Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed guidelines issued by the Centre against the levying of service charge by restaurants and hotels and issued notices to the ministry of consumer affairs and the Central Consumer Protection Authority on a plea challenging the guidelines.
The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), which had opposed the move, welcomed the welcomed the stay. But consumers were unsure.
The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), which had opposed the move, welcomed the welcomed the stay. But consumers were unsure.
FHRAI said the guidelines curtailed hospitality establishments’ right to conduct business in a manner they saw fit.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“As per today’s order, all directions under the guidelines (in para 7) have been stayed, subject to no service charge to be levied on takeaways, and all restaurants shall prominently display in the restaurant that service charge shall be levied," said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, vice president of the federation.
NRAI in a statement said the court has also directed that the information regarding levy of service charge should be displayed on menu cards so that customers are made aware of this charge.
It also clarified that the service charge cannot be levied on any takeaway orders.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“NRAI is very relieved with the passing of this order because it otherwise had a direct adverse impact on the human capital employed in the trade," it said.
Akshay Anand, co-founder of Campbell Hospitality in Delhi that runs popular international chain, Cosy Box said the livelihood of many staff that depends on service charges.
“About 30-40% of staffers’ expenses come out of service charge."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Karan Kapur, a 36-year-old Delhi-based entrepreneur said, “As a consumer I am unsure if the restaurant even pays employees this service charge it takes from me. It is better if I can tip directly myself at the end of a meal, transparently. That way, I can pay more if I am happy or less if I am not. It is also unfair that on the service charge, we also pay GST."
There is some ambiguity in how the service charge is doled out. Many hotels don’t charge it but a majority of the organised restaurants do. They did not discontinue charging it during the interim period of the case, but just added the world ‘voluntary’ on the bill next to the term ‘service charge’.
A former marketing manager of a Noida-based hotel said under condition of anonymity that even though she did not have a customer facing role, she had a ‘service charge’ category added into her salary structure. “I told the HR that there was no need to give me this. But they said they had to give it because otherwise it would disturb the accounting structure," she said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The restaurant industry shrank from ₹4.23 trillion in FY20 to about ₹2 trillion in FY21, according to NRAI— likely the result of the economic downturn and the covid pandemic.
Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal had said restaurants and hotels could raise prices but could not levy service charges without the customer’s explicit consent.