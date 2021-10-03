Liquor  makers and the coming Delhi disruption

“Government shops account for nearly 40% of business; 60% was coming from private shops. So that 60% is gone, and I don’t think one will be able to transfer those sales entirely to government shops as their ability to ramp up stocks will be limited," said Vinod Giri, director-general, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), a lobby that represents domestic liquor companies, including Allied Blenders and Distillers, Amrut Distilleries Globus Spirits and Radico Khaitan, among others.