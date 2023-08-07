The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote, late on Monday, 7 August. The Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah .

The bill that gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.

On 4 August, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote.

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, saying the proposed legislation is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital.

Earlier, the opposition bloc INDIA and the BRS vehemently opposed the proposed legislation, saying it was unconstitutional, undemocratic and against the spirit of federalism.

With Naveen Patnaik's BJD and the YSRCP supporting the bill, the opposition pulled all stops, including bringing former prime minister Manmohan Singh on a wheelchair and an ailing Shibu Soren to the House, to shore up its numbers.

The Delhi Ordinance Bill replaces an existing ordinance that overrides a Supreme Court order giving the Delhi government control over most services.

What does the Delhi Ordinance Bill entail?

-The Delhi Ordinance Bill proposes that actions like suspensions and inquiries of the national capital's officials would be under the control of the centre.

-The Delhi Ordinance Bill will also empower the Lieutenant Governor to exercise their sole discretion on several matters, including those recommended by the National Capital Civil Services Authority and the summoning, prorogation, and dissolution of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

-The National Capital Civil Services Authority will consist of the Delhi Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary of Delhi, and the Principal Home Secretary of Delhi.

How Delhi Ordinance bill affects CM Kejriwal government?

The Delhi ordinance Bill has been passed in both houses of the parliament. The bill will now be made into a into law and will give powers to the Centre-appointed bureaucrats to overrule the elected chief minister and senior officers in the Delhi government.

