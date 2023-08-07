Delhi Ordinance Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, receives support from 131 MPs against Opposition's 1021 min read 07 Aug 2023, 10:35 PM IST
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed in both houses, giving central government control over Delhi bureaucrats.
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote, late on Monday, 7 August. The Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
