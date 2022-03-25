Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income: Eco Survey of Delhi

The Economic Survey of Delhi for the year 2021-22 has put the national capital in the third place after Sikkim and Goa in terms of per capita income.The economic survey for the financial year 2021-22 was presented in the Assembly on Friday by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
According to the survey Delhi's GDP at current prices increased by about 50 per cent in the last six years from ₹6,16,085 crore in 2016-17 to ₹9,23,967 crore in 2021-22. It also said that elhi's per capita income grew 16.81 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,01,982 in fiscal 2021-22.
The survey said,Delhi’s Per Capita Income during 2021-22 at current prices, has been worked out to ₹4,01,982 as against ₹3,44,136 during 2020-21, showing a growth of 16.81 per cent. Per Capita Income of Delhi is ranked at 3rd place among States/UTs while Goa stood at 1st place and Sikkim at 2nd place.
Howver the per capita income of Delhi was three times higher than the national average in 2021-22, it said. "Delhi's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) records a growth of 17.65 per cent in the financial year 2021-22 from the previous year as it stands at ₹9,23,967 crore," the report added.
Delhi recorded a revenue surplus of ₹1,450 crore in 2021-22.
"There is a fiscal deficit of ₹9,972.96 crore during 2020-21 (prov) as compared to a fiscal deficit of ₹3,227.79 crore in 2019-20, which is 1.27 per cent of GSDP as compared to 0.41 per cent during 2019-20," it said.
According to Economic Survey, during 2021-22, the transport sector has been allocated the major share of about 23.45 per cent of the total budget allocation of schemes and projects, followed by Education (19.52 per cent), Medical and Public Health (13.74 per cent), social welfare (11.74 per cent), Water supply and sanitation (8.66 per cent), Energy (8.53 per cent) and Housing & Urban Development (8.51 per cent).
The survey said the daily average passenger ridership in DTC and Cluster buses has gone down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
*With inputs from agencies