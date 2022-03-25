Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income: Eco Survey of Delhi

According to Economic Survey, during 2021-22, the transport sector has been allocated the major share of about 23.45 per cent of the total budget allocation of schemes and projects, followed by Education (19.52 per cent), Medical and Public Health (13.74 per cent), social welfare (11.74 per cent), Water supply and sanitation (8.66 per cent), Energy (8.53 per cent) and Housing & Urban Development (8.51 per cent).