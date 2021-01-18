Delhi seeks more funds from Centre for civic amenities

NEW DELHI : Delhi government has sought extra funds from the Narendra Modi administration to improve infrastructure and social amenities to the people saying that the fund limit owing to its union territory status was coming in the way of investments.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said in a statement after a pre-budget interaction with union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday that the national capital territory of Delhi is not covered by the terms of reference of the Finance Commission and therefore gets only an ad-hoc grant in lieu of its share in the central taxes, which is capped at ₹325 crore.

“Being the capital of the country and one of the fastest growing metropolises, the Delhi government needs to maintain an infrastructure that meets the world standard. We want to improve the supply of civic amenities to meet the demands of the burgeoning population that expects a quality standard of living to lead a wholesome life in the capital. Moreover, the Delhi government needs funds to make huge investments in crucial departments like education, health, social and food security, transport, roads and hospitals among others," Sisodia said in the statement.

Sitharaman consulted finance ministers of states and union territories with legislature for suggestions ahead of union budget FY22 which the minister had earlier indicated will be a ‘never before’ budget, coming after a pandemic. The participants gave numerous suggestions for inclusion in the budget speech, the union finance ministry said in a statement.

Sisodia told Sitharaman that other state governments received financial assistance from the Disaster Response Fund, but Delhi did not. Sisodia pointed out that the share in capital taxes for Delhi has remained stagnant at ₹325 crores for two decades now, since 2001-02. Delhi deserves its legitimate share in central taxes to finance the developmental needs of the city, and accordingly requires enhanced allocation of at least ₹8,150 crore in FY21 revised estimates and ₹8,555 crore in FY22 budget estimate, Sisodia said.

