Demand for grants 2022-2023: MHA readying papers of 'physical, financial targets'

"Details of under-utilization of the allocations made under different Heads during the last three years, if any, along with reasons therefor; and Audit observations made by the CAG, on the matters relating to the Ministry, during 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, if any, and the action is taken thereon" were also sought by the Rajya Sabha from MHA. It was asked by the Rajya Sabha to submit "detailed Demands for Grants (2022-2023); Outcome Budget of the Ministry for the year (2022-2023); a list indicating the names, designations and telephone numbers of the nodal officers of the Ministry in connection with the examination of the Demands for Grants by the Committee."