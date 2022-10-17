Derailed in the green corridor

“The proposed railway lines between Kerala and Karnataka are nothing but a waste of money," said Colonel C.P. Muthanna, a Kodagu-based environmentalist and the president of the Coorg Wildlife Society which opposed the plan. “The railway projects will involve felling thousands of trees in the rain catchment area of the Cauvery basin, which could cause ecological impact on an unimaginable scale," Muthanna said. He also warned against the rail line’s impact on the demography of this ecologically sensitive district, which might endanger indigenous communities. “There is excellent road connectivity between the two states and we request Kerala not to push for these projects, which could cause devastating effects on us," he added. Both Nilambur-Nanjangud and Thalassery-Mysuru lines would have passed through Kodagu.

