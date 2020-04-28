Deteriorating fiscal outlook may put pressure on India's sovereign rating: Fitch

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday warned that deterioration in India’s fiscal outlook as a result of lower growth could put pressure on its sovereign rating at a time when government is contemplating to announce a stimulus package for the MSMEs and informal sector.

“Fiscal easing to support growth is likely to be announced, given the extended lockdown. Further deterioration in the fiscal outlook as a result of lower growth or fiscal easing could pressure the sovereign rating in light of the limited fiscal headroom India had when it entered this crisis," the rating agency said in a statement.

Fitch said its assessment of India’s rating in such a scenario would be guided by its judgement of the country’s probable medium-term fiscal path in the post-crisis environment. “The government may tighten fiscal policy again once the pandemic is under control, but India's record of meeting fiscal targets and implementing fiscal rules has been mixed in recent years, which will colour our assessment of any official commitment to tighten fiscal policy over the medium term," it added.

The rating agency had affirmed India’s rating at the lowest investment grade (BBB-) with a stable outlook in December last year, before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. “The country has limited fiscal space to respond to the challenges posed by the health crisis. General government debt stood at 70% of GDP in FY20, according to our estimate, well above the ‘BBB’ median of 42%. India’s relatively robust external position supports its sovereign rating, and has helped to offset its comparatively weaker fiscal metrics," it added.

Fitch last week slashed the FY21 growth forecast for India from 2% projected barely three weeks ago to 0.8%, saying that the depth of the global recession appears to be far more severe, cautioning that the economic collapse will lead to further downward revisions to gross domestic product (GDP) forecasts for emerging markets. It expects growth to rebound to 6.7% in FY22, with the downside risk that the crisis could amplify fiscal and financial sector strains and hurt the country’s growth prospects over the medium term.

“We now expect India’s ratio of public debt/GDP to rise to over 77% of GDP in FY21 - up from a forecast of 71% when we affirmed the rating in December - and to stay on an upward track in FY22. This is based on our expectation of slower economic growth in FY21 and wider fiscal deficits, assuming that the government’s fiscal response remains restrained," it added.

Indian has extended a nationwide lockdown to 40 days until 3 May to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The restrictions, in place since 25 March, are relatively tight, banning non-essential business and imposing strict controls on transport. However, there has been some recent relaxation, permitting the resumption of agricultural activity and limited manufacturing activities mostly in rural areas. In his review meeting with chief ministers on Monday, prime minister Narendra Modi signaled cautious reopening of economic activities while continuing the fight against covid-19 pandemic.

The Reserve Bank of India has eased monetary policy significantly to support the economy by cutting repo rate to 4.4% and the reserve repo rate to 3.75%. It has also provided liquidity through long-term repo operations. Prudential requirements for banks have also been eased to free up liquidity for lending.

“Risks to the medium-term economic outlook will increase if India experiences another bout of stress in its financial system. The current slowdown will reverse at least some of the improvement of the past few years in banking-sector health. Prolonged financial-sector weakness could weigh on credit growth, economic output, investment and productivity," Fitch said.

In late March, Fitch downgraded its operating environment score for the Indian banking sector as the pandemic had aggravated the challenges facing banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs). “Systemic risks were highlighted by the government’s takeover in March of Yes Bank, a medium-sized private lender. Fitch also downgraded the ratings of three Indian NBFIs in March to reflect the deteriorating macroeconomic environment," it said.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated