Home >Politics >Policy >Diesel to get cheaper in Delhi by over 8 per litre
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi,

Diesel to get cheaper in Delhi by over 8 per litre

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST Edited By Surajit Dasgupta

  • The Delhi Cabinet today decided to reduce VAT or value-added tax on the fuel
  • Currently, diesel retails at 81.94 per litre in Delhi while petrol at 80.43.

Diesel in Delhi will get cheaper as the Delhi Cabinet today decided to reduce VAT or value-added tax on the fuel to 16.75% from 30%. This will reduce price of diesel in Delhi from 82 to 73.64 or by 8.36 per litre, said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi government had in May hiked value-added tax (VAT) on the auto fuels. The Centre levies excise duty on the two auto fuels. It had also hiked excise duty sharply in May this year.

Currently, diesel retails at 81.94 per litre in Delhi while petrol at 80.43.

In India, the price of petrol and diesel you pay at the pump is dependent on international product prices and other market conditions. Petrol and diesel do not come under the purview of goods and services tax (GST).

Other factors in retail price of petrol and diesel include excise duty, VAT, marketing cost and margins, dealers commission etc.

Let us consider July 16th diesel retail selling price of 81.18 per litre in Delhi. According to Indian Oil website, the base price was 27.52 per litre. Add to it freight charges of 0.30 per litre, the price charged to dealers (excluding Excise Duty and VAT) comes to 27.82 per litre. Then add excise duty of 31.83 per litre, dealer commission (average) of 2.55 litre and VAT (including VAT on Dealer Commission) 18.98 litre. The final retail selling price in Delhi comes to about 81.18 per litre, according to Indian Oil website.

