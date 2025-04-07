Politics
Spare the small fry, catch the big fish: India's mantra for digital competition
Gireesh Chandra Prasad 4 min read 07 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The draft bill had proposed bringing nine types of digital businesses under its ambit, if these businesses crossed certain thresholds of financial strength and market reach.
New Delhi: The Centre may rework the digital competition bill to spare a big chunk of Indian startups from heavy regulation, two people aware of the matter said.
