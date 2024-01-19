Digital fair play bill likely after elections
Digital economy giants such as Amazon, Google and Facebook may have to contend with a new Indian law to check anticompetitive practices. An experts’ committee set up by the corporate affairs ministry to explore the need for such a law is set to give its report, two people aware about the development said, proposing a new legislation as well as a draft bill.