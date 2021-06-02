US suspends tariffs imposed on India, five others in digital tax dispute

The office of USTR in its 6 January findings into India's digital services tax (DST) concluded that India’s 2% DST, by its structure and operation, discriminates against US digital companies. The report said India’s DST is unreasonable as it is inconsistent with principles of international taxation, including due to its application to revenue rather than income, extraterritorial application, and failure to provide tax certainty; and India’s DST burdens or restricts US commerce. The USTR pointed out that of the 119 companies that it identified as likely liable under the digital services tax, 86, or 72%, were American.

