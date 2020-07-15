Disciplinary action against Pilot, rebel Congress MLAs in Rajasthan

A day after Congress party removed Sachin Pilot from the post of deputy chief minister and president of party’s Rajasthan unit, steps have been initiated to take disciplinary action against all the 19 members of legislative assembly (MLAs) who have rebelled against chief minister Ashok Gehlot led state government.

Taking the first step in this direction, Congress leadership reached out to Speaker to disciplinary action against Pilot and his supporters on Wednesday. To make things further worse for Pilot, Congress has decided to overhaul the entire state unit of Rajasthan from the level of district units to state.

“Our deputy chief minister and PCC president himself was doing the deal and was giving statements that no horse trading were taking place. What clarifications are you giving when you yourself were involved in it," Gehlot told reporters in Jaipur.

In a day of hectic political developments in Rajasthan, assembly Speaker issued notices to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel party MLAs after Congress sought their disqualification from the state assembly even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kept a hawk eye on the developments it signalled not demanding a trust vote.

The day also saw Pilot ruling out any plans of joining the BJP saying that a section of Congress leaders in Rajasthan were fuelling the speculation to tarnish his image, chief minister Ashok Gehlot leveled serious charges accusing his former deputy of being involved in horse trading.

Acting on a complaint by chief whip Mahesh Joshi, Assembly Speaker C P Joshi on Wednesday issued notices to the 19 MLAs, who have to now respond by Friday. Joshi has reportedly alleged that the MLAs conspired and acted against interests of the party. The development came a day after Pilot was removed as deputy chief minister, state unit chief along with ministers from his faction.

Speaking to Press Trust of India on Wednesday, Pilot ruled out joining BJP and said “I have worked very hard to bring the Congress party back in the government and defeat the BJP."

Even as the party took disciplinary action and made charges of horse trading against Pilot, it continued to extend an olive branch. While Congress’ Rajasthan incharge Avinash Pande on Wednesday said that doors of Congress were not shut for Pilot, party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that if Pilot did not want to join the BJP he should ‘stop accepting their hospitality’ and instead come back to his family.

Earlier this week, Pilot’s faction had claimed they had support from 30 MLAs and Gehlot along with the national leadership moved swiftly to guard their ranks. Party took action against Pilot but kept communication channels opened including those with MLAs who supported him so as to make its position more formidable in the assembly.

With no clear indication coming from Pilot about his future course of action, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) want to wait for some more time before moving a no confidence motion in the assembly against the Gehlot led government.

“We do not feel such need as of now. If we feel the need, the BJP leadership will sit together and make a decision," said Gulab Chand Kataria, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajasthan Assembly and senior leader of BJP.

BJP leaders have also asked its state leadership to reach Jaipur by Wednesday evening and hold a meeting on the future course of action which should be taken by the party. So far, BJP has maintained that the crisis is a result of the internal rivalry between Gehlot and Pilot and there was no role of BJP in the rebellion within Congress.





