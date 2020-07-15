Disciplinary action against Pilot, rebel Congress MLAs in Rajasthan

Even as the party took disciplinary action and made charges of horse trading against Pilot, it continued to extend an olive branch. While Congress’ Rajasthan incharge Avinash Pande on Wednesday said that doors of Congress were not shut for Pilot, party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that if Pilot did not want to join the BJP he should ‘stop accepting their hospitality’ and instead come back to his family.