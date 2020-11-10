Division within PAC delays Ladakh visit of parliamentarians

A planned visit to Ladakh by the parliament’s public accounts committee (PAC) has been delayed after the majority of panel members said they did not wish to go, signalling a political divide.

During a meeting of the PAC last week, chairperson Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress individually asked all the 20 members of Parliament (MPs) on the committee if they wanted to go to Ladakh. The purpose of the visit was to assess the preparedness of Indian armed forces in the border standoff with China and the availability of clothing suitable for the region’s harsh winter with the troops.

Only eight MPs gave their assent for the trip, which included a visit to the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) establishment in Leh. Senior Indian Army officers were also supposed to brief the parliamentarians during their visit.

“Of the 22 members of the PAC, those from the ruling alliance and like-minded parties are in the majority, while two seats are vacant. The PAC chairperson has the right to decide on these visits and his consultations with each member individually was a positive step towards giving equal importance to members," said a person in the know of the development.

The visit, originally planned for the last week of October, got delayed because of the Assembly elections in Bihar, where some of the MPs were to campaign. It was then rescheduled for 7-8 November.

“Senior officers of the Army have already briefed PAC members at least 2-3 times and have answered all the queries over the India-China border dispute, which has been going on since April. These briefings were to continue in Leh during the visit. There was no visit planned to the forward areas or where the standoff is taking place," said the person quoted above.

“This was not a pleasure trip...more discussions with Army were supposed to take place. The meeting was important, but what can some members do if most of them are not willing to go." asked a second person in the know of the development.

