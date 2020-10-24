As a major Diwali gift to borrowers, the Finance Ministry has approved guidelines for a scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of the difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months of loans up to ₹2 crore.

The guidelines came after the Supreme Court directed the Centre to implement "as soon as possible" interest waiver on loans of up to ₹2 crore under the RBI moratorium scheme in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the operational guidelines issued by Department of Financial Services, the scheme can be availed by borrowers in specified loan accounts for a period from March 1 to August 31, 2020.

"Borrowers who have loan accounts having sanctioned limits and outstanding amount of not exceeding ₹2 crore (aggregate of all facilities with lending institutions) as on February 29 shall be eligible for the scheme," it said.

Housing loan, education loans, credit card dues, auto loans, MSME loans, consumer durable loans and consumption loans are covered under the scheme.

"The lending institutions shall credit the difference between compound interest and simple interest with regard to the eligible borrowers, irrespective of whether such borrowers have fully availed or partially availed or not availed of the moratorium on repayment of the respective loans," the FinMin read.

The scheme is applicable on those who have not availed the moratorium scheme and continued with the repayment of loans.

The lending institutions after crediting the amount will claim the reimbursement from the central government.

According to PTI sources, the government will have to shell out ₹6,500 crore for the implementation of the scheme.

Hearing the matter on October 14, the Supreme Court observed that it was concerned about how the benefit of interest waiver would be given to borrowers and said the Centre has taken a "welcome decision" by taking note of plight of the common man, but authorities have not issued any order in this regard.

