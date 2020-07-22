Do away with spare tyre to make space for EV batteries: Transport ministry

The Union transport ministry on Wednesday recommended doing away with an additional tyre to make extra space for accommodating electric vehicle batteries, a move in line with the international standards.

There is no need to keep and extra tyre in a vehicle, if it has an in-built tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and tyre repair kit, the ministry said.

A TPMS monitors inflation pressure while the vehicle is running, while alerting the drive, in case there is a sudden dip in pressure. The government also prescribed the use of tyre repair kit to seal the punctured spot.

“The requirement of the additional tyres has been done away with in such vehicles if provided with the Tyre repair kit and TPMS has been provided. This is as per the international standards which will enable more space which may accommodate batteries for EVs etc," an official statement said.

The ministry said it has made it mandatory for manufacturers to comply with standards for two wheeler stands and foot rest. The government has also made provision to fix a lightweight container behind pillion rider space in a two wheeler.

“A provision has been made to allow the pillion rider in the two wheeler, in case a light weight container is placed behind the pillion rider space, provided the criteria for dimensions and the gross vehicle weight(as specified by the vehicle manufacture and approved by the testing agency) are met," it said.

