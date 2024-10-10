Govt reins in docs from crowding pharma junkets, sets speaker-participant ratio

  • Many of these so-called pharmaceutical educational seminars, workshops and conferences are no more than free junkets.

Priyanka Sharma
Published10 Oct 2024, 07:45 PM IST
The Department of Pharmaceuticals has directed all pharmaceutical associations to ensure that the speaker-to-doctor participant ratio doesn’t exceed 1:10. (Mint)
The Department of Pharmaceuticals has directed all pharmaceutical associations to ensure that the speaker-to-doctor participant ratio doesn’t exceed 1:10. (Mint)

New Delhi: Doctors are being stopped from turning up in large numbers for pharma junkets that are used by manufacturers to offer freebies in exchange for prescribing particular drugs.   

The government is now restricting the number of participants at the so-called pharmaceutical educational seminars, workshops, and conferences that are often nothing more than free junkets.

As part of the plan, the Department of Pharmaceuticals has directed all pharmaceutical associations to ensure that the speaker-to-doctor participant ratio doesn’t exceed 1:10.

The government has already notified the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP), 2024 with an objective to introduce transparency and ensure ethical conduct by pharmaceutical and medical device makers in their marketing.

Also read: Government to audit pharma companies in July to review compliance with GMP norms

The code restricts pharma firms from offering freebies such as gifts, travel, hospitality and money to doctors.

“With reference to para 6.2 of the UCPMP 2024, notified by this department on 12 March 2024, it is hereby clarified that there is no requirement of prior approval from DoP in respect of the Continuing Medical Education (CME)/Continuing Professioanl Development (CPD) programmes being organized within the country. However, the organizers shall ensure that number of speakers is kept within the speakers to participants ratio of 1:10. The same norms would apply to conferences, seminars, workshops, etc being organized by the third parties,” said DoP communication issued to all pharmaceutical associations seen by Mint dated 5 October 2024.

“We have received the communication from DoP and we understand that there should not be too many doctors or participants in the event. If we are calling one good speaker, then it should have10 doctors as participants for training programmes. Government does not want these events to be jamborees,” Daara Patel, Secretary General at Drugs Manufacturers Association (IDMA) said.

Focus on quality and safety

Meanwhile, the government is also working to improve the quality and safety of drugs manufactured in India. As a part of it, India is overserving 2nd year of National Good Manufacturing Day (cGMP) to ensure that highest level of quality and safety parameters are followed by drug makers while manufacturing their products.

Also read: Big pharma cuts R&D, sending shudders through industry

“We have already sent the information to all the pharmacy colleges and pharma companies to take a pledge on GMP that we are very serious about quality of drugs. IDMA in collaboration with Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences is supporting is sensitizing students and member companies about all government initiatives that GMP & patient safety is our utmost priority” said Daara Patel, Secretary General at IDMA.

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered.

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 07:45 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsPolicyGovt reins in docs from crowding pharma junkets, sets speaker-participant ratio

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.65
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.41%)

    Tata Power share price

    465.50
    03:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.6 (1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.35 (1.54%)

    Tata Motors share price

    928.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-1.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    842.05
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    39.6 (4.93%)

    Page Industries share price

    44,249.50
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    346.45 (0.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,810.00
    03:49 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -0.1 (-0.01%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,620.30
    03:52 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -38.4 (-2.32%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Lupin share price

    2,157.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -126.6 (-5.54%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,243.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -62.65 (-4.8%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    585.45
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -22.3 (-3.67%)

    Phoenix Mills share price

    1,665.80
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -63 (-3.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    15,958.00
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    1405.45 (9.66%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,431.10
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    344.95 (8.44%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    701.60
    03:53 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    46.15 (7.04%)

    Usha Martin share price

    366.25
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    23.65 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.00-760.00
      Chennai
      76,701.00-760.00
      Delhi
      76,853.00-760.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.00-760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.