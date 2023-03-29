Does corruption matter when India casts vote?

In 12 of 13 recent state assembly elections, more voters believed that corruption had increased since the previous polls compared with those who held the opposite view. However, in six of these 12 states, the ruling party or alliance got re-elected, and in the other six, it got voted out of power. Telangana was the only state where more voters believed that corruption had decreased. Not surprisingly, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi got re-elected with a thumping majority in 2018.

