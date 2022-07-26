The construction of much-awaited double-decker flyover in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura will be completed by 2023 as nearly 50 per cent work on the project has been completed, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday. Sisodia said the double-decker flyover is an engineering marvel and shows the way for better utilisation of highly populated areas for traffic management and public transport.

Sisodia reviewed various Public Works Department (PWD) projects during the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) meeting, including the double-decker flyover and CCTV and Wi-Fi installation on roads, according to an official statement.

To ensure safety on city roads, the PWD will install CCTV cameras on 1,400 km-long roads falling under its jurisdiction at a distance of 100 meters on its either side, he said.

The senior AAP leader said 35,000 more CCTV cameras will be installed in second phase while the first phase has almost been completed.

The statement also said of the 500 high mast 115 ft tall tricolours, 497 have been installed and the remaining will be fixed before August 15. The statement said the Delhi Government's free WiFi facility is available at 11,034 locations across the capital.

*With inputs from agencies