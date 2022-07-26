Double-decker flyover in northeast Delhi to be completed by 2023: Manish Sisodia3 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 06:31 AM IST
The construction of much-awaited double-decker flyover in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura will be completed by 2023 as nearly 50 per cent work on the project has been completed, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday. Sisodia said the double-decker flyover is an engineering marvel and shows the way for better utilisation of highly populated areas for traffic management and public transport.