NEW DELHI :
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Tuesday came out with quality control norms for bicycles' retro reflective devices with a view to containing imports and production of sub-standard products in the country.
According to a DPIIT notification, the retro reflective devices would have to conform to the specified standards and bear the standard mark under a licence from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
The move assumes significance as the government is working to formulate technical regulations, which include safety and quality standards, for over 350 products with a view to cutting imports of those non-essential items.
