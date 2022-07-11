Draft drugs, medical devices and cosmetics bill released for feedback

“In the light of the recommendation of the Central government and the felt need to have a comprehensive legislation, a committee was constituted for framing the Drugs, Medical Devices, and Cosmetic Bill. The work of review and updating of Drugs and Cosmetic Rules 1945 was taken up from 2016," the government said in a document seen by Mint. No clinical trial can be carried out without permission, medical management and compensation for injury or death, the draft proposes. “No person shall himself or by any other person on his behalf sell, or stock or exhibit or offer for sale or distribute any drug by online mode (e-pharmacy) except under and in accordance with a licence or permission issued in such manner as may be prescribed," the draft says.