Draft information technology rules of December 2018 are disproportionate: Rishab Bailey, NIPFP

It is incredibly difficult for the law to keep pace with the development of technology, and particularly to predict the ways in which technology will interact with society. The digital ecosystem has made it necessary to think about issues that we either took for granted or to approach issues in new ways. Jurisdictions around the world are trying to develop methods to deal with new problems posed by technologies. Europe is one of the leading jurisdictions in this respect – they have recently put in place the General Data Protection Regulation, which sets a fairly high standard for data protection. In India, our IT Act is nearly 20 years old and is arguably no longer sufficient to deal with the present digital ecosystem, whether it is in terms of the scope and nature of offences in the law, the provisions permitting surveillance and censorship by the State or even in terms of sections such as those pertaining to intermediary liability