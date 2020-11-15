Drive against fake invoice: 25 arrested, GST registration norms to be tightened

Direct and indirect tax authorities have been scaling up use of technology and data analysis to identify businesses with poor compliance track record. With the sharp reduction in tax revenues this year, the trend is expected to gain further momentum. Already, the GST authorities have made electronic invoice (e-invoice) compulsory for businesses with more than ₹500 crore sales from 1 October. This will be applicable for businesses with more than ₹100 crore sales from 1 April which will give officials an idea of transactions taking place in the economy on a real time basis and let them pre-empt fraud.