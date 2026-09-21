Drugs regulator plans curbs on doctors dispensing medicines

NEW DELHI : India’s apex drugs regulator plans to tighten rules for doctors dispensing medicines directly to patients by setting a stock limit for registered medical practitioners (RMPs), according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
NEW DELHI : India’s apex drugs regulator plans to tighten rules for doctors dispensing medicines directly to patients by setting a stock limit for registered medical practitioners (RMPs), according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, the drugs controller general of India (DCGI), discussed last Friday the proposal to review the scope of Schedule K under the Drugs Rules, 1945, to plug a regulatory loophole that authorities fear could lead to commercial misuse and compromise patient safety, said the government officials on condition of anonymity.
Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, the drugs controller general of India (DCGI), discussed last Friday the proposal to review the scope of Schedule K under the Drugs Rules, 1945, to plug a regulatory loophole that authorities fear could lead to commercial misuse and compromise patient safety, said the government officials on condition of anonymity.
Schedule K grants an exemption allowing RMPs to supply and dispense prescription medicines directly to their patients without obtaining a retail drug licence, provided they do not run an open shop. However, the existing provisions do not specify a ceiling on the quantity of medicines a medical practitioner can stock for this purpose.
Narcotic, psychotropic and habit-forming drugs under Schedule X, meanwhile, cannot be stocked or dispensed without strict licensing, record-keeping and specific authorizations.
The deliberation focused on “clearer guidelines for RMPs on their dispensing rights and responsibilities and restrictions on the quantity of stock they can hold, requiring them to rely more on pharmacies for routine patient supply,” according to one of the government documents reviewed by Mint.
“The amendment will define a prescribed maximum quantity of drugs that can be stocked by an RMP for dispensing to their own patients at any given time, and provide clear direction to be dispensed by the physician himself,” said a communication forwarded by L. Martemjen Longkumer, controlling and licensing authority, Drugs Control Administration of Nagaland, to the DCGI, seen by Mint.
On the radar
This is not the first time authorities have considered the plan. A similar proposal to restrict medicines dispensed by RMPs was approved by the 56th Drugs Consultative Committee in June 2019 but was subsequently rejected by the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) at its 84th meeting in August 2019 on the grounds that it would interfere with doctors’ clinical autonomy.
The domestic retail pharmacy market sells an estimated ₹2-2.2 trillion worth of medicines annually. Doctors directly dispense an estimated 5-8% of overall retail volumes, with the share significantly higher in semi-urban and rural clinic settings, according to pharma market intelligence and trade estimates.
“Basically, the Drugs Control Administration of Nagaland submitted a representation that the lack of stocking thresholds creates an enforcement grey area, enabling the exemption to act as a broad substitute for retail pharmacies rather than serving its limited, intended purpose of emergency or immediate patient dispensing,” said one of the two officials.
“A major concern is that the rules do not specify the maximum quantity of drugs an RMP can stock for this purpose, creating a loophole that could lead to misuse,” according to the document cited in the beginning. “To close the regulatory loophole by defining the maximum stock an RMP can hold for dispensing to their own patients and realign the Schedule K exemption with its original, limited intent, thereby preventing its use as a broad substitute for professional pharmacy services,” the document added.
Schedule K also exempts common household remedies such as antacids, lozenges and antiseptics from the regular drug-licensing rules.
Mint’s queries emailed to the spokespersons of the health and family welfare ministry, the DCGI office and the Nagaland drug controller remained unanswered.
Pharmacists’ grievance
The push to curb doctor-led dispensing has found support among pharmacist associations, coming against the backdrop of the Akhil Bhartiya Pharmacist Association (ABPA) submitting a representation to the DCGI on 7 September, calling for stricter curbs on Schedule K exemptions.
“Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, dispensing, storing, and patient counselling of medicines is strictly the domain of trained, registered pharmacists. Doctors are not permitted to stock medicines in their OPDs (outpatient departments) or dispense drugs directly to patients,” Shashi Bhushan, president, ABPA, told Mint.
"The law only grants an exemption for essential, life-saving drugs required inside the operation theatre. If healthcare facilities or hospitals maintain drug supplies, they must obtain a valid pharmacy licence and ensure that distribution is handled solely by a registered pharmacist,” he added.
Doctors, on their part, say that a clinic is not a retail shop. “In practice, we keep stock proportionate to our OPD volume, maintain purchase bills, and dispense only the prescribed course to that patient. A clinic is not a retail shop to sell medicines,” said Dr Dilip Bhanushali, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which represents around 400,000 modern medicine doctors across the country.
Dr Abhishek Dixit, consultant neurologist at Paras Health in Delhi, said that the push will improve transparency and oversight of the storage and dispensing of medicines by RMPs. "Reasonable stock limits can support better inventory management while considering the needs of different medical practices. Effective coordination between doctors and licensed pharmacies can help ensure the timely availability of prescribed medicines.”