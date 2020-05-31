MUMBAI : Addressing the state on Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that while Maharashtra has given certain relaxations in lockdown from 3 June, this means the residents need to be more disciplined and careful.

Maharashtra government on Sunday allowed easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening of lockdown in the state from 3 June.

Christened 'Mission Begin Again', the opening of lockdown is divided into three phases. It will be effective outside containment zones in Municipal Corporations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region including MCGM, Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur with restrictions.

In the first phase, open public spaces including beaches, playgrounds, gardens and promenades will allow physical exercises between 5 am and 7 pm; garages will function; and government offices will open for providing non-essential services with 15% strength or 15 employees, whichever is higher.

In the next two phases, starting 5 and 8 June, respectively, markets, market areas and shops (except malls and market complexes) are allowed to function on odd-even basis from 9am to 5pm. All private offices can operate with up to 10% strength.

All public and private transport will follow passenger management while intra-district bus service orders are not permitted.

"We are approaching the peak.Please be disciplined and cautious. Do not go out if not necessary. We don't want to shut down again. We have to be very cautiuos now," Thackeray said in his addressed.

Thackeray warned that monsoon is around the corner and state has to be ready for that.

"Both the govt and you, the citizens need to do this hand-in-hand. Make sure we don't step onto any metaphorical moss and slip The monsoon forecast is expected to be normal. Even with this forecast, we know that there have been instances where there has been a cloud burst. We are prepared for that. We are planning for it," he added.

Acknowledging that patients are unable to find beds Thackeray said the government is working to ensure this doesn't happen.

"25000 beds with oxygen facility, ICU beds were 250 at the start now it is up to 8500. We are setting up field hospitals with large capacities in the last two months. Maharashtra has kept its focus on improving infrastructure, we set up task force. We want to reduce the mortality rate," he said advising people to come to the hospital as soon as they the symptoms.

Though schools and colleges in the state will not reopen now, Thackeray said the government has decided that on the basis of the average of the previous semesters, students will be promoted. "We are also planning to hold exams for those who still want to appear for exams if they think they can do better. Those exams will be held later schools and whether they can be re-opened. We are thinking of that can we bring their learning online or through e-learning, we are considering all these options, possibilities some schools have been converted into quarantine facilities. Wherever possible, we want to resume schools through online methods. In the next few days, there will be some concrete announcements on the same," he said.

