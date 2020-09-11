EC tightens sets timeline for publicity of criminal record by candidates

Tightening the rules, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday said it had put in place a detailed timeline for publicity of criminal records by contesting candidates in walk up to elections. EC is of the opinion that the move help voters in exercising their franchise in a more informed manner.

The move is significant because the new guidelines will now mean that the declaration by candidates with criminal antecedents will have to spread over three rounds of publicity beginning with soon after filing nomination and ending towards the end of campaign period. EC felt in absence of detailed timelines, candidates had the option of clubbing publicity of such records.

“As per the revised guideline, the candidates as well as the political parties, regarding candidates nominated by them, will publish the details of criminal antecedents, if any, in newspapers and television in following manner," the EC said in a press note on Friday. The detailed timeline includes first publicity within first four days of last date of withdrawal, second within fifth to eighth day of last date of withdrawal and the last from ninth day till the last day of campaign which means two days prior to polling date.

The issue was discussed in detail at a meeting of the EC on Friday and the detailed timeline was announced after that. The announcement of the detailed timeline is expected to be more stringent from current rules which make it compulsory for contesting candidates to publicize their criminal antecedents in television and newspapers at least thrice during electioneering. The cost of such publicity is borne by candidates and political parties.

With the first round of publicity ending before last day of withdrawal of nomination, it would mean that even those candidates who do not end up contesting elections will also have to publicize such records if they file nomination papers. “It is clarified that uncontested winner candidates as well as the political parties who nominate them shall also publicise the criminal antecedents, if any, as prescribed for other contesting candidates and political parties," the EC added.

The electoral reform related to publicity of criminal antecedents was set in motion by the Supreme Court (SC) in September, 2018 when it had asked political parties to publicize criminal antecedents of contestants in news media. Earlier this year, the SC had said its earlier had not been helpful in curbing the problem due to implementation issues.

This hearing took place in February, when the apex court consequently directed that political parties fielding candidates with criminal records must tell the public why they had chosen them over those with clean records along with detailed information about candidates with criminal cases pending against them, including the nature of the offences.

